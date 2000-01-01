× Success! You'll get {{ coupon.discount * 100}}% ${{ coupon.discount }} off your rental.

Truck Rental Made Easy

Rent Hourly or Daily · Miles + Gas Included · Unlock With Your Phone

Reserve your vehicle now.

What is Fetch?

Fetch is a better way to rent a truck without all the hassle.

Rent hourly or daily. Available 24/7.

Check in and unlock the truck with your phone. No waiting in line.

Base miles, gas and insurance included free.

Choose from a variety of trucks and vans.

How Fetch works.

Reserve

Reserve your truck in advance or rent instantly on the spot.

Register

Complete your renter profile and get instantly approved. No lines or sales upsells.

Pick Up

Your phone is the key.
Check in and unlock your car, straight from your phone with our app.

Drop Off

Return your vehicle and end your rental. All done!

Fetch trucks fit every job.

Miles, free gas and insurance are included with every truck rental.

6' Cargo Van

Hourly: Starting at $10

Daily: Starting at $50

Cargo space: 135 cubic feet
Cargo area: 82" L x 53" H x 54" W
Small Moves / Deliveries

8' Pickup Truck

Hourly: Starting at $10

Daily: Starting at $50

Bed area: 97" L x 51" W
Quick Hauls

9' Cargo Van

Hourly: Starting at $15

Daily: Starting at $75

Cargo space: 234 cubic feet
Cargo area: 120" L x 56" H x 70" W
Studio Apartments / Large Deliveries

9' High Roof Cargo Van

Hourly: Starting at $15

Daily: Starting at $75

Cargo space: 323 cubic feet
Cargo area: 120" L x 77" H x 70" W
Move a 1-2 Bedroom Apartment

What others say about Fetch

"Booking and drop-off were so easy and all of the pricing was clear and upfront. Having a gas card included was also super great!"

Caroline B.
Atlanta, GA

"I highly recommend Fetch truck rental. The process is great and much better than Uhaul or borrowing a friend's truck."

Stan D.
Marietta, GA

"The booking process was incredibly easy, pickup was fast and efficient, the service was excellent, and drop off was a breeze. You really can't beat the deal you get with Fetch."

Jon M.
Atlanta, GA

Guaranteed Reservations

With Fetch, your reservation is guaranteed.

We don't overbook, and we won't rent your truck to someone else.

See how Fetch compares.

Other Rental Services
Mileage Free base miles included $0.79+ per mile
Gas Included free Penalties and surcharges
Insurance Included free Pay extra + full liability
Pick Up No lines. Instant check-in. Long lines & sales upsells
Compare Pricing

Start a reservation.